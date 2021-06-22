Cleveland man pleads guilty to charges of killing grandmother, stabbing siblings and cousin; sentenced to life in prison

Editor’s note: Video above shows previously aired coverage of Plummer’s court appearance in 2019

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor announced on Tuesday a Cleveland man charged with killing his 62-year-old grandmother, and stabbing his 10-year-old sister, 12-year-old brother and 10-year-old cousin in June 2019 was sentenced to life in prison.

Jalen Plummer, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder, and was sentenced immediately afterwards to life in prison.

Police said on June 22, 2019, the four victims were asleep in their home on Chickasaw Avenue near East 197th Street when Plummer attacked and stabbed them multiple times.

Two of the children ran to a neighbor’s house who called 911.

Police said shortly after, they arrested Plummer who was hiding in a shower at the crime scene and covered in blood.

The grandmother, Diane Madison, was found in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds to the head, neck, shoulder and hand and was pronounced dead on the scene. EMS transported the three child victims to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, two of which required surgery.

Madison is the mother of serial killer Michael Madison and one of the children stabbed is Michael’s child. Michael Madison was convicted of aggravated murder in the deaths of three women whose bodies were found near Madison’s East Cleveland apartment in July 2013.

Plummer’s first eligibility of parole is after serving 30 years.