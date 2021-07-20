Cleveland man pleads guilty to charges of hitting jogger with car then robbing her

Editor’s note: Video shows previously aired coverage of this story

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced that Marvin Fisher, 29, has pleaded guilty to hitting a woman, 41, with his vehicle and robbing her in Cleveland’s Flats West Bank neighborhood in December 2019.

According to a release from the prosecutor’s office, Fisher was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison.

“This was a targeted attack of a woman who was simply going for a morning run,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “He will spend the next decade in a prison cell thinking about the trauma he has caused this victim.”

On December 6, 2019, the victim went on a morning run along Franklin Avenue when Fisher intentionally struck her from behind with his vehicle then got out of his car and went up to her, according to the release.

The release says that the victim, who was bleeding and thinking it was an accident, handed him her cellphone and asked him to call 911. That’s when he threw her phone in the nearby brush and demanded money.

Fisher was arrested on Dec. 7, 2019 after video surveillance linked him to the crime and officers located the vehicle at his residence on Division Avenue near West 25th Street.