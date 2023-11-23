CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police issued an alert Thursday morning about a missing man who they believe is endangered.

Police are looking for Steven Barry, 80. He is about 5’10” and has blue eyes and gray hair. He also has dementia.

According to a report, Barry’s nephew who lives out of state called police on Wednesday, saying he hadn’t heard from his uncle in more than a day.

Officers checked Barry’s address on Timothy Lane. Several neighbors said they also had not seen him.

According to the report, Barry was scheduled to have an extermination company treat the home on Tuesday.

During that time, Barry was not allowed to be in the home, but he hasn’t been seen since, and police say his phone is turned off.

Barry was last seen in his 2011 white Jeep Grand Cherokee headed south at Broadview and West Sprague Rd. on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. It has Ohio plates O26ZGL.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at (216)623-2755 or 911.