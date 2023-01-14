** Watch prior coverage in the player above. **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Indictments have been handed up for a man believed to be involved in the death of a 25-year-old woman reported missing in May.

Kenneth Banville, 33, of Cleveland, has been indicted on several charges including involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and offenses against a human corpse in the death of 25-year-old Anastasia Hamilton of Medina, court records show.

Hamilton was reported missing, last seen May 21 at Terminal Tower’s parking garage. Her body was discovered in an abandoned home days later, with cuts and bruises on her head, body arms and legs, police said.

Court records show Banville was arrested June 30. He was indicted Dec. 28 on more than a dozen felony counts. His charges include:

Involuntary manslaughter Offenses against a human corpse Tampering with evidence Corrupting another with drugs Trafficking Permitting drug abuse Possessing criminal tools Having weapons while under disability Drug possession

Banville is currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty at his Jan. 3 arraignment.

Hamilton’s body was discovered May 25 in a vacant home in the 3600 block of East 54th Street in Cleveland.

Her death was accidental, caused by acute intoxication by the combined effects of opioids fentanyl and fluorofentanyl, as well as gabapentin, an anti-seizure drug, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled.