Cleveland man in custody after woman found unresponsive in hotel, later dies

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — A man is reportedly in custody after a woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room last month and later died, Wickliffe police said.

Officers were called to the Fairbridge Hotel on Dec. 19 around 4:30 a.m. when a woman was heard screaming. Taken to the hotel room in question, police entered the space to find a partially-clothed woman lying on the ground and a nude man standing.

Police said the woman was not responding to them at the scene and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman, later identified as 35-year-old Jessica Sturdivant of University Heights, was declared braindead on Dec. 24.

The man in the room, who police said is 38-year-old Sellewyn Dancy of Cleveland, was questioned that morning. He was eventually charged with felonious assault and is currently at Lake County Jail.

Police said more serious charges are expected shortly.