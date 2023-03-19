CLEVELAND (WJW) — A neighbor was able to help save a person from a burning home early Sunday morning, Cleveland Division of Fire said.

Firefighters were first called to the 1800 block of West 44th Street around 5:45 a.m. for reports that a fire had broken out on the first floor of a home.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned the neighbor set up a ladder for the one resident inside to climb out of a 2nd floor window.

Firefighters got to work and the fire was under control less than an hour later.

Authorities have ruled the fire accidental and are still trying to determine the exact cause. Damages are estimated at a loss of $50,000. Three dogs were reportedly lost in the blaze and a three adults were assisted by the Red Cross following their displacement.

“If not for the heroic actions of [the neighbor] this fire may have ended with the tragic loss of life of the resident,” the fire department wrote in a report.