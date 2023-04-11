CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for suspects in a deadly shooting.

It happened on Friday, April 7, around 9 p.m. near the 4900 block of Anson Ave.

According to police, officers found an empty SUV idling in an open field.

A man was lying in a driveway near the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as 40-year-old Anthony Norman.

Police say witnesses saw a white SUV traveling at a high rate of speed in the area and then heard gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.