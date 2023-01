Cleveland (WJW) – A 24-year-old man has died after a suspected homicide in Cleveland Friday.

The University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center reported the death of Daquan Dix as a suspected homicide after he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Dix was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle from the 10900 block of Grandview Avenue, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said.

No further information was available.