Cleveland man dies a year and a half after shooting; homicide detectives take over investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man who was shot in Cleveland in 2019 has died from his injuries.

Romell Langford Jr. was found at the bottom of the stairs leading to his apartment on January 23, 2019, police say.

Romell Langford, Jr.

He lived in the 1800 block of Colonnade Rd.

Langford was shot in the head but survived.

His mother had been caring for him since and spoke out in the community about finding the suspects.

Latisha Powell makes a plea to community in son’s shooting

“I want some answers,” Latisha Powell told FOX 8 last year. “I want to know who would go out of the way and put a gun to my son’s head and shoot him at point-blank range.”

Cleveland police released surveillance video of potential persons of interest in the shooting last month.

The video shows two people running from an apartment sidewalk and then walking down Colonnade Rd.

Police say Langford died on September 13.

He was having difficulty breathing and died at Euclid Hospital.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.

