Cleveland man charged with murder after stabbing brother, police report

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland man has been charged with murder after reportedly stabbing his brother who later died this morning, the Barberton Police Department said in a statement.

Police were called to the 400 block of Magnolia Drive around 8 a.m. Upon entering the residence, police reported finding a 27-year-old man with stab wounds on the floor. Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. The man was identified as Rodney Goodson.

After an initial investigation, police learned the man had gotten into an argument with his brother Ronelle Pride, who then allegedly stabbed him.

A vehicle stolen that morning, believed by Pride, police said, was soon reportedly located by neighboring authorities. Pride was pursued by police, which eventually led to a foot chase through the 500 block of South Cleveland/Massillon Road. He was then apprehended.

Police said they arrested Pride, placed him in Barberton City Jail and charged him with murder.

The investigation is still ongoing, police report.

