Cleveland man charged with leading officers on chase that ended in fiery crash: Parma police

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland man is facing charges after investigators say he led Parma officers on a chase that ended in a fiery crash over the weekend.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers tried to stop a white Buick Enclave that was heading northbound on State Road at Tuxedo Avenue for an equipment violation.

Parma police say the driver then drove left of center and fled the scene, leading officers on a chase onto I-480 eastbound.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into at least two other vehicles and caught fire at the intersection of E. 55th Street and Chester Avenue in Cleveland, investigators say.

Three people inside the Buick got out safely and crews worked to put out the fire.

They also found a 9mm handgun inside the vehicle.

The driver, 32-year-old Paul Gregory Curry, was charged with failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer. More charges are pending.

His bond was set for $20,000