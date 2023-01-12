CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland man who appears in the new movie, “A Man Called Otto” starring Tom Hanks, is hosting a red carpet screening Thursday to benefit College Now Greater Cleveland.

Peter Lawson Jones holds a major supporting role as Tom Hank’s character’s long-estranged best friend in the movie. According to Jones’ website, Jones wrapped his work with the film on April 1.

If his name sounds familiar, that’s because Jones was a Cuyahoga County commissioner and a member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

A Man Called Otto is based on Fredrik Backman’s best-selling Swedish novel and the Oscar-nominated adaptation, “A Man Called Ove.”

“A Man Called Otto” is set for release on Friday, but guests will be able to see it a little early at Cinemark Valley View theater Thursday.

The screening will be held at the theater on Canal Road in Valley View, beginning with a special VIP reception at 6 p.m., followed by a program at 7 p.m. and the film screening at 7:15 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Charles & Margaret Jones Scholarship Fund at College Now Greater Cleveland.