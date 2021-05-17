Cleveland man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide; children also in home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland man and woman were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide in a home on Saturday.

At about 3 a.m., Cleveland police responded to E. 189 for a residential alarm and when they arrived they say they found the front door open.

Inside the home, police say they found a woman and a man with apparent gunshot wounds to their heads. They say children were also in the home and were not physically harmed.

The medical examiner’s office identified the woman as Vivian Suggs, 29, of Cleveland and the man as Brannden McClain, age 40 of Cleveland.

Police say this incident remains under investigation as a possible murder-suicide with the male shooting the female and then himself.