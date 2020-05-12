Cleveland man accused in plot ambush, killed federal agents

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– A Cleveland man is accused of making plans to kill and rob federal law enforcement agents.

Christian Stanley Ferguson, 20, was arrested in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park without incident Friday evening. He’s charged with attempted kidnapping.

Ferguson engaged with violent and extremist posts on the Discord app, according to the criminal complaint filed on Tuesday. The Cleveland Division of the FBI said he posted about making a false report with police that would spark the interest of federal law enforcement in order to steal their high-quality firearms and body armor.

“He made statements about tactical options for killing multiple targets and the disposal of their bodies. He reaffirmed his plan to ambush law enforcement, kill them, rob them of their weapons, and start an uprising,” the FBI said in a news release.

Ferguson met with others to discuss his plans, ran practice drills with an AR-15 and conducted reconnaissance, according to the news release.

The FBI said Ferguson eventually made the hoax distress call in the national park to gauge the rangers’ response time.

“Ferguson believed four federal officers arrived and indicated that if that many officers respond to the actual event, they would likely have to kill them all,” the FBI said. The FBI monitored the meetings.

Ferguson was taken to the Summit County Jail before being placed in federal custody. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.