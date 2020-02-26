Cleveland makes list of best cities for jobs

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland ranks fifth among the 25 best cities for jobs in 2020, according to rankigs from Glassdoor.

Glassdoor, a job and recruiting website, examined hiring opportunities, cost of living and satisfaction for its rankings.

Raleigh, North Carolina tops the list, followed by Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Memphis. Notably missing from were New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Cleveland performed well thanks to low cost of living and job satisfaction. Glassdoor also said there are 37,073 job openings, as of Feb. 22.

