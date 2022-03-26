CLEVELAND (WJW) — The folks behind popular city food weeks dedicated to tacos, burgers and pizza are back next month with Cleveland Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week.

The week kicks off Monday, April 11, and runs through Sunday, April 17, serving up comforting $5 mac ‘n’ cheese dishes throughout the city and beyond.

This year’s restaurant participants include:

49th Street Tavern

All Saints Public House

Anejo Tequila Joint

Beerhead Bar and Eatery

Billy’s

Das Schnitzel Haus

Grumpy’s Cafe

House of Creole

Nano Brew

Nora’s Public House

Saucy Brew Works

Schnitz Ale Brewery

SOL

The Ivy

The Wild Goose

Tavern of Little Italy

Twisted Taino Tavern

Wild Eagle Saloon

Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week patrons are reminded that wait times could be longer than normal due to demand, and restaurants could possibly run out of dishes each day. And it goes without saying but, as planners suggest, do remember to tip well.

The week also includes a passport. Eat four meals, or more, and earn the accompanying restaurant’s stamp on your passport as proof, and you can enter to win more than $250 in gift cards.

Learn more about the event right here.