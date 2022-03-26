CLEVELAND (WJW) — The folks behind popular city food weeks dedicated to tacos, burgers and pizza are back next month with Cleveland Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week.
The week kicks off Monday, April 11, and runs through Sunday, April 17, serving up comforting $5 mac ‘n’ cheese dishes throughout the city and beyond.
This year’s restaurant participants include:
- 49th Street Tavern
- All Saints Public House
- Anejo Tequila Joint
- Beerhead Bar and Eatery
- Billy’s
- Das Schnitzel Haus
- Grumpy’s Cafe
- House of Creole
- Nano Brew
- Nora’s Public House
- Saucy Brew Works
- Schnitz Ale Brewery
- SOL
- The Ivy
- The Wild Goose
- Tavern of Little Italy
- Twisted Taino Tavern
- Wild Eagle Saloon
Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week patrons are reminded that wait times could be longer than normal due to demand, and restaurants could possibly run out of dishes each day. And it goes without saying but, as planners suggest, do remember to tip well.
The week also includes a passport. Eat four meals, or more, and earn the accompanying restaurant’s stamp on your passport as proof, and you can enter to win more than $250 in gift cards.
Learn more about the event right here.