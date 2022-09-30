CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a judge just ruled against the City of Cleveland, saying a $100 million class-action lawsuit will go to trial.

In other words, customers fighting Cleveland Public Power will get their day in court.

City hall had wanted its own hand-picked people to decide.

All of this is a new step toward justice for citizens battling Cleveland Public Power and what they call hidden fees in their electric bills.

For seven years, they’ve been pushing a $100 million class-action lawsuit.

The city recently went to a judge trying to get the case taken out of court. Instead, the city wanted it decided by panels of three people hand-picked by city officials.

But, Cuyahoga County Judge Deborah Turner just ruled the matter cannot be taken out of the hands of the court.

Attorney Tom Merriman has been leading the fight for the customers.

“I think the mayor and his high-priced legal team has a choice. They can keep filing ridiculous motions and appeals or they can just stop and make things right with the customers of Cleveland Public Power, or we’re going to trial,” Merriman said.

The mayor’s office issued a statement saying, “We are reviewing the court’s decision and will make a decision regarding whether or not to appeal after conducting our due diligence.”

The court ruling says, at this point, the case should go to trial at the end of October.