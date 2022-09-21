Cleveland, Ohio, near sunset, viewed from out on Lake Erie. (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland city officials are taking the first steps to revitalizing the North Coast Lakefront.

The city’s planning commission started its search for a consultant team that will establish a community-based master plan for the lakefront.

The commission issued a request for proposals on Wednesday, stating that the plan must include “new and revitalized public spaces that are integrated into mixed-use public and private redevelopment opportunities.”

It also has to work alongside any current development plans from lakefront stakeholders.

“Cleveland is a lakefront city, yet for too long we have turned our back on this incredible resource,” Mayor Justin Bibb said. “Our waterfronts have symbolized division instead of shared assets for all Clevelanders. My vision is to provide access to all 14 miles of Cleveland’s Lakefront with the guiding principles of racial equity, economic opportunity, and climate resiliency.”

When it comes to the master plan, city officials say community feedback is key to making sure the lakefront is enjoyable and accessible for everyone.

The report, once adopted by the planning commission, will be used to seek funding and for future development, city officials say.

Proposals have to be completed and sent in by 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.

You can read the full request for proposals here.