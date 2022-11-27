CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have one more game until QB1 returns.

Deshaun Watson’s first NFL game in more than a year is on Sunday, December 4.

Before we get there, the Browns are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium for Jacoby Brissett’s last game as the planned starter.

Brissett has shown up as a solid quarterback this season if the stats tell the story. He’s put up some of the best numbers of his career this season.

The defense, however, remains a mystery, as to why a locker room full of talent isn’t executing on game day.

DE Myles Garrett had a lot to say on the issue in press conferences this week.

“We are too good of a team to have this record (3-7) that we have right now,” he said.

Garrett says he’s seeing problems in practice.

“I am saying we have goals in practice, and we don’t achieve those goals all of the time as far as getting the strips, punch-outs and things like that. I think we need to do better with that.”

“We have to make sure that we don’t waste the talent that we have in its prime right now,” he continued.

“We just have to be better. It is frustrating,” he shared.

That frustration is being felt from the locker room to the stands and the fans at home.

And it comes as Tom Brady brings his team to Cleveland for a ball game. The Buccaneers are only 5-5, but they’re on a 2-game win streak.

Something we know everyone will be celebrating on Sunday: The Cleveland Browns will be honoring active military members, veterans and their families throughout the game Sunday, as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative.

Prior to kickoff, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Simon – a North Canton native who served 19 years in the Marines – will be the team’s First and Ten Coin Toss Captain.

The national anthem will be sung by retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson.

US Army Helicopters from the Ohio Army National Guard 1-137th Aviation Regiment will do a flyover.

The country’s colors will be presented by the United States Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard.

During halftime, the Browns will help showcase a presentation by the United States Coast Guard Silent Drill Team.

Browns fans can also participate in the efforts through Sunday’s Browns Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive, in partnership with US Marines and Electronic Merchant Systems. Everyone is encouraged to bring new unwrapped gifts ($10+) for kids in need within Cuyahoga County or make a monetary donation at the gates when entering the stadium.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.