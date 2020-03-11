Live Video & Blog: Cleveland, local hospital, event planning officials to discuss next steps in prevention of coronavirus

1  of  3
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Cleveland and representatives from local hospitals and events are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the next steps for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Information regarding the cancellation of the Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade is also expected to be discussed.

There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, all of which were in Cuyahoga County.

LIVE BLOG:

  • Mayor Frank Jackson thanks governor and hospital partners for their help and assistance in the coronavirus situation.
  • Jackson: The city will give regular updates through press conferences or press releases to keep the public informed.
  • Jackson: NO confirmed cases in Cleveland. Are seeking to minimize the impact, severity and duration of the virus if it comes to Cleveland. These are precautionary measures.
  • Jackson: The city is issuing a proclamation of civil emergency. A civil emergency policy group will be formed to oversee the conditions during the emergency and makes recommendations to help minimize the impact.
  • Jackson: The city is also working with the parade committee to cancel the parade and with the Cleveland International Film Festival to cancel their event.
  • Jackson: Also asking people in charge of events and gatherings to seriously consider having the events and that attendees consider whether or not they should go.
