Cleveland lit up in orange ahead of Browns playoff game in Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland bathed in orange is a sight that never loses its luster.
The Terminal Tower was lit up for the Cleveland Browns Friday morning.
The city in orange looked especially good as the Browns have their final days before their first appearance in the playoffs in 18 years.
The Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in the first round of the playoffs.
Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.
