Related Video: Dawson Foundation hands out coats to Cleveland community

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Public Library is partnering with the 1,000 Ties organization to keep the community warm this winter.

The library is giving away free coats to residents of all ages. They’re also handing out personal hygiene kits with soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes and more.

The giveaway will be held 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Harvard-Lee Branch, 6918 Harvard Avenue.

Everyone will get one coat and hygiene kit while supplies last.