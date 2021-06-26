Cleveland library breaking ground at new branch

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Public Library is set to break ground today at the new Woodland Branch.

At 10:30 a.m., library leaders, city and community leaders will gather at its current site at East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue to celebrate this new beginning in the central neighborhood in Cleveland.

It’s all part of the library’s 10-year plan to build or renovate their branches.

Bostwick Design Partnership and Ubiquitous Design Ltd. are heading up the Woodland Branch project creating a more spacious, vibrant, and accessible to pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.

The building will have more windows, modern furnishings, and meeting rooms to accommodate small and large groups.

For updates on the construction projects, click here.