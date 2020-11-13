Cleveland Legends Reuniting: Tim Taylor and Tana Carli share favorite memories as FOX 8 anchors

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tim Taylor and Tana Carli were Cleveland’s first male-female anchor team, and now for the first time in 37 years, they’re back together on FOX 8.

Our Stefani Shaefer spoke with Tim and Tana about making history on the anchor desk and some of their favorite memories behind the scenes, including stories and photos.

They also gave us an update on what they’re up to these days.

You can watch their entire conversation in the video above.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: