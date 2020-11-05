Cleveland Legends Reuniting: Radio duo Jeff and Flash talk origins and Rock Hall

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In today’s edition of “Cleveland Legends Reunited,” we’re taking a walk down memory lane with Jeff and Flash.

The dynamic radio duo gives the story of how they originally teamed up, to how they helped bring the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to Cleveland.

FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer brings the two together on Zoom and also finds out what they’re up to these days since their time working together.

Watch the whole interview above.

