Cleveland Legends Reuniting: John Lanigan and Jimmy Malone talk jokes, food and fun

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Radio icon John Lanigan got his start in Cleveland back in 1971, replacing the legend Don Imus on WGAR.

Later he teamed up with John Webster on WMJI, and then he came across his partner Jimmy Malone at a Cleveland comedy club doing standup.

And the rest is history.

In today’s edition of Cleveland Legends Reunited, FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer brings Lanigan and Malone together on Zoom, talking memories, jokes, food and fun.

You can watch the entire conversation in the video above.

