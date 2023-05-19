CLEVELAND (WJW) – Legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar is remembering Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown.

“What goes through my head is what Jim Brown meant to us ex-players and to so many Cleveland Browns fans. Also, what he meant in terms of civil rights, his wisdom on and off the field,” said Kosar.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 25: Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar talks with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The two often spent time together.

Jim was both a long-time friend and mentor to Bernie.

“Because of some of the stuff he taught me 30 years ago when I retired and tried to figure out what I was going to do post-football,” said Kosar.

A bond only strengthened by their involvement with the Browns organization post-retirement.

Kosar affectionately remembered the time they went to Super Bowl 56 together in Los Angeles.

“I would have told you I knew him as good as anyone. But I saw a side of him that was beautiful. He was essentially passing the torch to me, his advice and counsel,” said Kosar.

Bernie said Jim always did things “his way.”

An unmatched legacy both on and off the field.

“To have that connection to the city and to football, and the entire Browns nation, just that in itself is awesome. And that’s not touching his efforts to bring equality to our country,” said Kosar.