CLEVELAND (WJW)– The City of Cleveland is launching a pilot program for speed tables in an effort to create safer streets.

The program will target residential streets with documented speeding issues.

“Excessive vehicle speeding has become an issue in the city and most recently caused the death of two children,” Mayor Justin Bibb said in a news release on Friday. “We need to take immediate action to help calm traffic and enforce lower speeds in our residential areas.”

On April 23, 5-year-old Apolina Asumani was hit and killed by a speeding driver on West 50th Street in Cleveland. Police said a 17-year-old driver fled the scene and was later arrested.

The incident sparked renewed demand for traffic calming measures. Residents in the neighborhood put up homemade signs and even installed their own speed bumps out of fear tragedy would strike again.

The streets included in this pilot program are:

Judson Drive (East 160th Street to Lee Road)

Dickens Avenue (East of Larry Doby Way)

East 147th Street (South of Bartlett Avenue)

West 101st Street (Marginal Road to Madison Avenue)

West 56th Street (Denison Avenue to Storer Avenue)

Edgewater Drive (West of West 115th Street)

East 174th Street (Ozark Avenue to Nottingham Road)

Corlett Avenue (East of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive)

West 50th Street (Kouba Avenue to Clark Avenue)

Bohn Road (East 40th to Kennard Road)

The city will collect data in mid-September and plans to leave the speed tables for winter.

Cleveland said it is also investing in 10 radar speed feedback signs that will rotate locations monthly.