Cleveland, Lakewood bars cited for violating coronavirus orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Last night, two more Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, including being open past curfew (which has been extended, as seen in the video above), the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

These bars are both located in Northeast Ohio, including one in Cleveland. Here’s what each bar was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Park Social Lounge in Cleveland: Agents entered the premises Thursday night around 9 p.m. only to find people “elbow to elbow” and customers in large groups while drinking. The spot had previously been citied in August and November, and was given a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity last night.

Waterbury Coach House in Lakewood: The establishment was reportedly found to have customers inside past 10 p.m. and 8 to 10 people were seen drinking. Agents issued a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity due to violating curfew.

These cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: