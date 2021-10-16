Cleveland kennel lowering dog adoption fees to $21 through Halloween

**Related Video Above: Akron celebrates special canine who comforts crime victims in court**

CLEVLAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Animal Care and Control (CACC) kennel is full and that means a special adoption rate is being offered this month.

Now through Halloween, all adoption fees for City Dogs Cleveland have been slashed to $21. Anyone interested in taking home a pup can head to the kennel’s special walk-up hours, lasting the next three weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

The Bark-Toberfest adopt-a-thon is also taking place Oct. 21-Oct. 24 and people can come in for hours on Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. along with the Saturday and Sunday hours mentioned above. To cap it all off, potential adoptive parents can check out the Virtual Halloween Parade the day before Halloween at 10 a.m. on the City Dogs Cleveland Facebook page.

“We have many wonderful dogs looking for their second chance,” the city said in a press release.

The CACC kennel is located at 9203 Detroit Avenue. Find adoptable dogs right here.

Direct any questions to 216-664-3476 or citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us.