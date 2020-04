CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’re looking for a four-legged friend to join your home, you may want to check out the Cleveland Kennel.

The shelter announced that it’s extending fee-waived adoptions through April 26.

“Thanks to a generous sponsorship from the Cathy Kangas Foundation for Animals, we are extending fee-waived adoptions through April 26!” staff wrote on Facebook.

View available dogs at petango.com/cacc and schedule a meet by appointment only at tinyurl.com/meetacitydog.

