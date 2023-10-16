CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered an investigation into a police report made by a Cleveland Municipal Court judge accusing a Cleveland Housing Court magistrate of “physical aggression,” which she perceived as a threat.

Judge Marilyn Cassidy filed a police report Friday, stating the incident with Housing Court Magistrate Jeff Johnson happened Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to the report, Cassidy said she walked past Johnson’s cubicle on the way to her office and they exchanged “snarky “ remarks. The judge told police she walked into her chambers and then heard a commotion. She said she went out in the hall and Johnson came running toward her “furious and enraged” and two bailiffs had to physically stop him.

“I can confirm there was an incident here,” the judge told us Monday when we went to her chambers to ask about the report. “I can confirm I made a police report. That’s really all I’m gonna discuss at this point. There are people investigating it and I’m just gonna let them do their work.”

The I-Team went to try and find Johnson but when we went to the hallway where his cubicle is located we were told we were not allowed in that area and were told to leave. We also left a voice mail and texted Johnson but did not hear back.

WJW photo

Cleveland police confirm the case is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

The initial police report does not indicate what happened was caught on security camera. The report does show six people, five court bailiffs and one court reporter witnessed the incident.

Meantime, the judge also filed a complaint with the court administration.

“My only request of the court administration was that he be moved,” Judge Cassidy said. “So I don’t have to walk by him every day.”