CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Fire is working to identify persons of interest in a suspicious car fire.

It happed just after midnight on June 23 at East 163rd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland fire)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland fire)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland fire)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland fire)

Authorities released photos of the individuals on Thursday. The one man appears to be holding a gas can.

Arson investigators and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $2,500 for information. Those with tips should call 216-252-7463. Calls can remain anonymous.