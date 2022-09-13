CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a man who has been missing since July.

According to police, a woman says she was with 43-year-old Steven Kronback at their residence on Brookpark Road the night of July 25. She went to sleep and upon waking around 3 a.m., Kronback and his vehicle were gone.

The woman told police that she spoke to Kronback’s employer, who said he hadn’t picked up a paycheck since sometime in July.

Investigators learned that his vehicle, a 2004 Nissan Maxima with Ohio License Plate 683-ZMA, was towed from a shopping plaza on Brookpark Road on July 29.

Kronback is 5’11” and 195 pounds with brown eyes.

Investigators say Kronback has PTSD and bipolar disorder and hasn’t taken medication since February.

Anyone with information on this missing person should contact police.