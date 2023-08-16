CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a young child reportedly abducted out of Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, 2-year-old Journey Early was last seen in the 3100 block of W. 68th Street.

Journey Early

Investigators say her father, 31-year-old Julian Early, allegedly broke into her mother’s window and took her in a Silver Audi Q7 with license plate number KA29180.

Investigators say he doesn’t have custody over his daughter.

Journey is 2 foot and 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is 6’2″ and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Julian Early

According to police, she might have been taken to the 400 block of Belle Avenue in Bedford or the 1200 block of Rockside Road in Garfield Heights.

Anyone with information should contact police.