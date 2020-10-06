Cleveland International Film Festival announces virtual plans for 2021

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Next year’s Cleveland International Film Festival is set to run entirely online, the organization’s board recently decided.

CIFF is largely building off of this year’s streaming event that took place after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large scale events back in March.

“We are very much looking forward to building on the success of CIFF44 Streams, during which our audience proved that an online Festival is not only an option, but also the newest component to making CIFF the best and most accessible experience for our incredible patrons,” CIFF Board President Chris Blake said in a statement.

Set to be its its 45th iteration, the 2021 presentation is running from April 7-20, and is going to include hundreds of films for viewers to watch, along with awards and question and answer sessions with filmmakers.

CIFF is officially set to move to Playhouse Square in 2022, after running at downtown’s Tower City Cinemas (which is now permanently closed) for years.

The 2021 film lineup should be announced sometime next March. Find out more about all upcoming CIFF events at clevelandfilm.org.

