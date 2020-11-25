Cleveland institution Moriarty’s Pub reportedly forced to vacate building by year’s end

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting as a speakeasy during Prohibition, Moriarty’s Pub in the Baker Building in Downtown Cleveland has enjoyed a rich history over the past 100 years.

“It’s been here from when the Browns won last, when the Indians won in ’48, and the Cavs in 2016, and all the other great memories of the place, so it’s cherished and honored,” said owner Morgan Cavanaugh.

According to Cavanaugh, the Baker Building was sold earlier this year, and the building management company told him that Moriarty’s Pub and other tenants must vacate the building by the end of the year.

It is the knockout blow to Moriarty’s Pub, in a year filled with body punches delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s defeating, it’s a kick in the gut kind of thing and I have to get myself up every day and motivate myself to come down here for a handful of people,” said Cavanaugh.

He now hopes to relocate Moriarty’s to a building downtown, but if that doesn’t work out, he will move the bar to the suburbs.

Cavanaugh says he is strapped for cash and created a GoFundMe page to help pay for creating Moriarty’s 2.0. He says he has been overwhelmed by the response so far.

A tearful Cavanaugh told Fox 8, “I kind of feel like George Bailey in the middle of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ and it’s really touched me a lot. You know I love everybody in here that comes through my doors, even a few idiots that I’ve had over the years, as long as they come back and behave, it’s fine, but the people here are real, they’re genuine.”

Cavanaugh says he is hoping Clevelanders will get a chance to say goodbye to the old Moriarty’s in December with an old fashioned Irish wake.

