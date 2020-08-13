Cleveland Indians’ Zach Plesac says he wants to ‘get out the truth’ on breaking coronavirus protocol

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac took to Instagram Thursday to explain why he was put into quarantine.

The team placed both Plesac and Mike Clevinger on the restricted list after they broke team rules and Major League Baseball protocols by leaving their hotel in Chicago last weekend and risking exposure to coronavirus. (Watch video, above, from Indians manager Terry Francona.)

On Thursday, in a video posted to Instagram, Plesac said he wanted to “get out the truth.”

Plesac said he went to dinner in Chicago with some friends, then went to a friend’s place after that to hang out. He said he was not with more than eight people the entire night. “Not justifying what we did because we left the hotel and, according to new rules, we weren’t supposed to leave, but according to CDC and these guidelines with corona, we were practicing safe practices in a small group with people who we know have been tested,” he said on Instagram. “We are being exposed as being bad teammates, bad people — and dragged across the mud.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 08: Starting pitcher Zach Plesac #34 of the Cleveland Indians delivers the ball against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Plesac said they did break curfew.

He said he was in quarantine for three days and took nasal swab tests which he said came back negative.

The Indians pitcher went on to say his little brother has type 1 diabetes and his mother is a nurse. “I understand the significance of this illness and this disease. I know how important it is we must follow certain procedures and guidelines to ensure safety for the entirety of a group. It breaks my heart for people to think I’m a bad teammate or a bad person.”

“There’s a selflessness lesson taught here,” he went on to say. “I want everybody to be healthy. I want to be a good teammate. I want to win baseball games; that’s all I want to do.”

Earlier this week, Plesac released the following statement: “I would like to apologize to my teammates, the entire Cleveland organization and all of our fans for my actions Saturday evening. I realize I made a poor choice to leave the hotel, which broke protocols and could have endangered other people. I understand that in these times of uncertainty, I need to be more vigilant and responsible and I am determined to earn my teammates’ forgiveness and get back to work.”

READ THE LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM, BELOW: