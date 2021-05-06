Cleveland Indians to throw Grand Slam Beerfest at Progressive Field

**Take a look back at the Cleveland Indians Home Opener in the video, above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There will be more than just baseball fun at Progressive Field this summer; the Cleveland Indians on Thursday announced there will be a Grand Slam Beerfest at the ballpark.

The baseball-themed event, which is brand new, will be held on Saturday, July 31.

The Indians said fans will be able to choose between two different sessions (day and night) to sample over 150 beers, wines and cocktails.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 10 at 10 a.m. at Indians.com/beerfest. On May 7, there will be a pre-sale for season ticket holders, who will receive an email with purchase information.

“We are excited to bring such a fun and unique experience to Progressive Field, and to partner with the Cleveland Beerfest folks who have been at this since 2013,” said Director of Special Events Caitlyn Burkart. “It also gives us another great benefit for our Season Ticket Holders who will have priority access to purchase tickets and receive a discount. We hope to see this become a great annual special event for all to enjoy!”

During the beerfest, people will be able to walk around the ballpark and drink samples from tables of local breweries and distilleries. Three ticket types will be available and all receive 25 sampling tickets with each being good for one pour (5oz. for beer/less for cocktails).

Here’s what’s available:

General Admission ($45) allows admission for a 3-hour event (2-5pm or 8-11pm),

($45) allows admission for a 3-hour event (2-5pm or 8-11pm), while the Early Admission level ticket ($70) buyers get in one (1) hour early and will be able to walk down onto the Warning Track for more beers to try and photo opportunities!

level ticket ($70) buyers get in one (1) hour early and will be able to walk down onto the Warning Track for more beers to try and photo opportunities! The SuperFan level ticket buyers ($95) will have photo opportunities at Home Plate!

