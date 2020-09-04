Cleveland Indians to fly flag at half staff, hold moment of silence to honor detective killed in line of duty

*Watch our report above on the latest in the investigation of his death*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians are paying tribute to Cleveland Division of Police Detective James Skernivitz who was killed in the line of duty Thursday.
The team announced on Twitter they will fly the flag at half staff tonight and have a moment of silence in his honor.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Det. Skernivitz, as he spent many years at Progressive Field keeping fans safe.”
Detective Skernivitz, 53, had been with the Cleveland Division of Police for 25 years.
His car was shot multiple times at W. 65th and Storer around 10 p.m. Thursday. Another person was also killed. No information on that individual has yet been released.
Sources told the I-Team three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.
