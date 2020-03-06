Cleveland Indians select Shane Bieber as starting pitcher for Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Indians have announced that Shane Bieber will be the starting pitcher for Opening Day on March 26.

The team shared the news on social media Friday and noted what a difference a year can make. He used to be the fifth pitcher.

Shane Bieber was our 5th starter when the season started last year.



Shane Bieber is our starter for Opening Day on March 26th. pic.twitter.com/xfnLBQFDct — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 6, 2020

The 24-year-old impressed fans during the All-Star game at Progressive Field when he won the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP Award. He wasn't on the original roster but was later picked to replace Mike Minor.

The Indians are currently in Arizona for Spring Training.

Click here for continuing coverage.