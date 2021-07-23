Cleveland Indians’ name change met with mixed reactions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians made their new team name official Friday morning and it’s being met with mixed opinions.

In a video posted on Twitter, the baseball club announced that they will be the Cleveland Guardians.

In response to the change, the Cleveland Indigenous Coalition released the following statement:

“This momentous occasion is the culmination of over 60 years of grassroots advocacy and activism by Indigenous leadership. Today, we stand with our heads held high and full of gratitude to those who came before us in this fight.

Our community has worked tirelessly to be recognized as diverse and vibrant, instead of being portrayed in inaccurate and harmful ways. This name change will help create a place where Native American children and their families are valued and fully seen.

We are pleased the Cleveland baseball team took a comprehensive approach to listen and learn and show it is possible to take steps toward change. We now call on the nearly 200 schools in Ohio with Native mascots to follow suit.“

Cleveland infielder Yu Chang took to Twitter about the change.

My oldest brother plays for the Fubon Guardians in Taiwan and I play for the Cleveland Guardians in America! WE ARE THE GUARDIANS ✊🏽#supercool @Indians @FubonGuardians pic.twitter.com/A9SZ71wwAL — Yu Chang 張育成 (@YutheSouljaBoy) July 23, 2021

Fans also took to Twitter after the announcement, many with mixed reactions.

Congrats to the @Indians on the rebrand. Really hard thing to pull off well and I think they knocked it out of the park!! pic.twitter.com/SP1xvBYKJL — Jed Sprague (@JedSprague) July 23, 2021

This is good news. This is VERY good news. I always liked Guardians the best, but was firmly in the "anything but Spiders" camp :). I need a Guardians shirt like yesterday :). — Marc MacNair (@MarcMacNair) July 23, 2021

This will grow on me, I'm sure.



Anything is better than "Indians." https://t.co/Gt6Ob2OeEr — Novelist Tyler Woodbridge (@woodbridgetyler) July 23, 2021

Sorry, Cleveland baseball fans! I’m cool with moving away from Indians, but replacing it with Guardians? Meh — Ben Simpson (@JBenSimpson) July 23, 2021

Yuck. Not that I liked “Indians”. But it just goes to show that rebrandings for professional teams are always lame. Focus-grouped to death. Might as well call them the Wildcats.



Dreading what @WashingtonNFL will eventually come up with : /#ClevelandGuardians https://t.co/ABVUr9DGk7 — CRANK UP THAT DIESEL (@LetsGoDiesel) July 23, 2021

Just a reminder that in the beginning, all team names are stupid, then you get used to them. I sort of believe though that this choice was made so they only have to change half the signage. InDIANS —-> GuarDIANS https://t.co/pMVautIyBv — Bo Wright (@Bo_Wright) July 23, 2021

Some fans said they would’ve preferred that the team be renamed the Spiders, a throwback to the club’s name from the 1890s.

BOOOOOOOOO! CHANGE IT TO SPIDERS — Buckingham Palace (@rb_swag_13) July 23, 2021

The Indians should have changed their name back to spiders honestly — 🅰️very (@R0dmansmanager) July 23, 2021

The new team logo is also being met with mixed reviews.

…soon to be wearing a Guard-awful logo… — Jeff Raycher (@Raycher33) July 23, 2021

@Indians did y’all really pay a team to come up with “guardians”? And what executive had their kid draw the new logo? Lazy. Y’all need to get your money back from whatever firm you hired — TGraham™ (@T_GRAHAM_) July 23, 2021

Like the name. Like the typeface. Hate the logo. Two out of three ain't bad. Go Guardians! — Susan Petrone (she/her) (@SusanPetrone) July 23, 2021

@Indians still time to fix things…no offense, but you may have to spend more than $5 to get the logo and font right. — ejkeebler (@ejkeebler) July 23, 2021

Looks like the Disney winged Angels logo.

As a LIFELONG (52 years) Indians fan I am disgusted and embarrassed with this selection of name and logs. — David Barr (@daveabarr) July 23, 2021

Without knowing for sure, I would not be surprised if #MLB had a hand in helping design the logo or approving the logo. That would explain so much considering how poor MLB is at actually marketing their product. #Guardians #Indians — Ryan (@Isley23) July 23, 2021