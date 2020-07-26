Cleveland Indians lose 3-2 in the new rule extra inning affair

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians lost to the Kansas City Royals in game two of the three game series on Saturday. Last night, the tribe won the home opener 2-0.
The Royals quickly took the lead scoring two runs. Cesar Hernandez then helped the Indians tie back up in the third inning.
Clevinger had a rough start to the game giving up two solo back-to-back home runs. However, he settled in after that.
The teams were tied up until the 10th inning and had to play by a new rule this year, which requires the batter who made the last out of the previous inning to start on second base. Unless, the team decides to use a pinch runner.
The rule has gotten mixed reviews from fans and apparently the Indians too.
The Indians take on the Royals again at home on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
