Cleveland Indians great Rocky Colavito gets statue in Little Italy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Spades will hit the dirt Tuesday for the official groundbreaking of a statue for Cleveland Indians legend Rocky Colavito.

It’s going to be at Tony Brush Park in Little Italy.

Shovels go in the ground at 11 a.m.

Rocky Colavito was a Cleveland outfielder.

He played for the Indians from 1955 to 1959 and again from 1965 to 1967.

Colavito was a six-time All Star who slugged 374 home runs.

He retired with the New York Yankees in 1968 but returned to Cleveland as a broadcaster on WJW-TV, FOX 8 for the 1972 season.

He was a first base coach for Cleveland in 1973.

Colavito was inducted in the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame in 2006.

“This project is going to bring added recognition to a well-deserved ballplayer whose impact on Cleveland went far beyond the playing field,” said Matt Gambatese, Chairman of the Rocky Colavito Statue Committee.

Sports sculptor David Deming created the clay statue.

Deming’s work includes Indians legends Larry Doby, Lou Boudreau and Frank Robinson, as well as Browns’ stars Jim Brown and Otto Graham.

The clay statue was sent to a foundry in Cleveland last month.

The statue will be dedicated on August 10, which also marks Colavito’s 88th birthday.

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 10: Cleveland Indians hall of famer Rocky Colavito throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Cleveland Indians and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Progressive Field on August 10, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)