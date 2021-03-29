Cleveland Indians gets ice cream flavor to open 2021 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians have teamed up with Perry’s Ice Cream Company to introduce its first-ever official co-branded Cleveland Indians ice cream flavor Doughing, Doughing, Gone!™.

Available for purchase at Progressive Field, Giant Eagle, other local retailers and ice cream stands in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, the new flavor is made up of chocolate cookie dough ice cream with crushed cookie swirls and cookie dough pieces, according to a Perry’s Ice Cream Company news release.

The family size 1.5-quart package features a special letter to the fans, calling out memories of 455 consecutive sellouts and the longest win streak in the American League.

“Having Doughing, Doughing, Gone!™ available at Progressive Field will be an exciting highlight for fans as they return to the ballpark for the 2021 season,” said Indians Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Premium Hospitality Ted Baugh.

April 1 is opening day against Detroit Tigers on the road. The Indians’ home opener will host Kansas City scheduled for Monday, April 5 with Ace Shane Bieber as the starting pitcher.

With every retail purchase of the ice cream, $.05 will be donated to Cleveland Indians Charities.

“We are pleased to see a portion of the sales of Doughing, Doughing, Gone!™ benefit Cleveland Indians Charities,” said Robert Denning, president and CEO of Perry’s Ice Cream. “By making a purchase, Cleveland fans can directly impact many valuable community programs, youth organizations, and non-for-profits.”

The flavor will also be available online for consumer purchase and shipping across the continental U.S.

Doughing, Doughing, Gone!™ is the 5th official co-branded flavor in the Perry’s lineup. Other partners include: Columbus Blue Jackets, 5th Line Crunch; Buffalo Sabres, Let’s Dough Buffalo!®; Buffalo Bills, Brownie Blitz; Syracuse University Athletics, ‘CUSE® 44.