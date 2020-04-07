1  of  2
Cleveland Indians donate over 160,000 meals to food bank

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians announced a donation of more than 160,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in partnership with Meijer and Dunkin’ Tuesday.

Jake Bauers, Shane Bieber, Brad Hand and Nick Wittgren all made donations.

Kristin Warzocha, President and CEO, Greater Cleveland Food Bank said, “We have seen a dramatic increase in the need over the last few weeks and this donation will help us keep up with the demand and continue to get food out to the thousands of people affected by this crisis.”

You can make a donation here.

