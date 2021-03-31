Cleveland Indians changes: No headdresses, masks are required, mobile tickets only

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 16: The Cleveland Indians logo seen at the team’s Progressive Field stadium on December 16, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland baseball team announced they will be dropping the “Indians” from the team name after the 2021 season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There will be several changes at Progressive Field as the Cleveland Indians welcome fans for the first time since 2019.

Most notable is a new ballpark policy on abusive language and disruptive conduct.

“This includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions. Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission.”

The Indians have been gradually phasing out references to Native American culture, including the caricature Chief Wahoo. Cleveland will drop the Indians moniker after the 2021 season.

Other updates at Progressive Field include:

Netting was extended down both foul lines going to section 128 in right field and section 174 in left field. The net height was increase from 23 feet to 33 feet. The canopy was removed behind home plate to allow for fans to reach foul balls.

All fans will be required to wear a face mask, unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats.

No bags allowed with exception of medical bags, diaper bags and clutch purses.

All tickets will be exclusively mobile entry via the Ballpark app. Screenshots and PDFs no longer accepted.

Promotional giveaways will be announced on a monthly basis.

The Indians start the season on Thursday in Detroit. The home opener is April 5 against Kansas City.