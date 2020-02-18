Cleveland Indians announce special ticket packages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians on Tuesday announced special ticket packages for 2020. They feature limited-edition promotional items.
The Indians said while regular promotions are available to a limited number of fans when they enter Progressive Field, special ticket package items are only available to fans who purchase a special ticket package for that game.
Exclusive baseball caps, bobbleheads and more are available in this year’s packages.
The special ticket packages will be available to buy online at Indians.com/specials beginning Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. The packages are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability.
See, below, a list from the Indians of what’s being offered. Read more, here.
May 2: Baldwin Wallace University Cap
May 15-17: Runner’s Cap
May 16: Kent State University Cap
May 17: University of Findlay Cap
May 29: Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School Cap
May 30: Baldwin Wallace University Cap
May 30: University of Findlay Cap
May 30: St. Ignatius High School Cap
June 1: Pride Cap or Pride Flag
June 17: Ketchup Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
June 19: The Ohio State University Cap
June 20: Ohio University Cap
June 21: The Sandlot Ham Porter Bobblehead
July 9: #TheLand Desktop Sign
July 28: Onion Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
August 11: Scrub Top
August 16: Snoopy Bobblehead
August 26: Mustard Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
September 10: Love Your Melon Beanie