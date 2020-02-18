Cleveland Indians announce special ticket packages

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 22: Cleveland Indians fans cheer against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Progressive Field on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Phillies 10-1. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians on Tuesday announced special ticket packages for 2020. They feature limited-edition promotional items.

The Indians said while regular promotions are available to a limited number of fans when they enter Progressive Field, special ticket package items are only available to fans who purchase a special ticket package for that game.

Exclusive baseball caps, bobbleheads and more are available in this year’s packages.

The special ticket packages will be available to buy online at Indians.com/specials beginning Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. The packages are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability.

See, below, a list from the Indians of what's being offered.

May 2: Baldwin Wallace University Cap

May 15-17: Runner’s Cap

May 16: Kent State University Cap

May 17: University of Findlay Cap

May 29: Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School Cap

May 30: Baldwin Wallace University Cap

May 30: University of Findlay Cap

May 30: St. Ignatius High School Cap

June 1: Pride Cap or Pride Flag

June 17: Ketchup Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale

June 19: The Ohio State University Cap

June 20: Ohio University Cap

June 21: The Sandlot Ham Porter Bobblehead

July 9: #TheLand Desktop Sign

July 28: Onion Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale

August 11: Scrub Top

August 16: Snoopy Bobblehead

August 26: Mustard Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale

September 10: Love Your Melon Beanie

