Cleveland Indians announce more fans allowed in ballpark for May games

** Recently aired video above: Ohio drops outside mass gathering order **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — After an announcement today from the Cleveland Indians, chances are you’re more likely to get your hands on a ticket for May home games.

Progressive Field capacity is going from 30 percent to 40 percent since the new public health orders regarding outside events came from the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine, according to an Indians press release.

The Indians said more fans will be able to buy tickets for May home games which are going on sale to the general public starting Monday, May 3 at 10 a.m. with priority access for season ticket holders, voucher plans and Six Pack purchasers.

Fan capacity for the 2021 season will be determined on a monthly basis until the ballpark is allowed to operate at full capacity again, according to the release.