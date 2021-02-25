Cleveland Indians add new safety measures as they welcome fans back for 2021 season

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss seating capacity for sporting events in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians are giving fans an idea of what they can expect as they head back to the ballpark for the 2021 season.

According to a press release, the team has partnered with the Cleveland Clinic to help determine safety guidelines and provide training for staff.

“Providing health and safety recommendations is an important step we can take to help keep our community safer as we work to resume activities we enjoyed pre-pandemic,” said James Merlino, M.D., Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Cleveland Clinic. “We are proud to advise the Cleveland Indians on implementing public health measures, which continue to be important during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The following changes will be implemented:

All gates will open one hour before first pitch

Social distancing will be encouraged throughout all queuing locations

No bags allowed to speed up and prevent overcrowding during ballpark entry – exceptions for medical bags, diaper bags and clutch purses

Mobile entry – ticketless entry via Ballpark App, My Indians Tickets and the StubHub app

Food and beverage consumption will be confined to ticketed seating or ticketed designated standing space

Due to health and safety precautions for players, they will not be able to sign autographs in person

Cashless transactions encouraged at all food and retail locations

Increased hand sanitation stations around the ballpark

Frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces

Outdoor air circulation pumped in to all indoor areas

Cleveland Clinic’s S-A-F-E branding and signage throughout the ballpark to remind fans of ballpark health guidelines

Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that sporting and entertainment venues can reopen with 25 percent indoor capacity and 30 percent outdoor capacity as long as other precautions, including designated pathways and seating pods, are followed.

DeWine said he’s already been in contact with the Indians and Cincinnati Reds, as well as the minor league teams.

Sporting and entertainment events will be able to reopen with 25% maximum indoor capacity and 30% maximum outdoor capacity provided they follow established precautions. This is a start. If the situation improves in spring/summer, this could be expanded. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 25, 2021

“This is a start. If the situation improves in spring/summer, this could be expanded,” DeWine said.

Additional health and safety information will be released on the Indians website in the coming months.